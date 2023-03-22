Logo
Business

China to boost support for high-end manufacturing - Premier Li
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang waves as he leaves a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
China to boost support for high-end manufacturing - Premier Li
FILE PHOTO: A central processing unit (CPU) semiconductor chip is displayed among flags of China and U.S., in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
22 Mar 2023 07:49PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2023 07:49PM)
BEIJING : China will strengthen its policy guidance to support advanced manufacturing, Premier Li Qiang was quoted as saying by state radio on Wednesday.

The world's second-biggest economy is under increasing pressure from the United States, which has cited national security in restricting access to Chinese semiconductors and artificial intelligence technology.

"As the situation at home and abroad undergoes complex and profound changes, the development of China's manufacturing industry is facing an important juncture and the efforts to strengthen the industry must be increased," Li said.

China will create a market-oriented, legal and international business environment and strengthen the policy guidance to support advanced manufacturing, said Li.

The country's science and technology policies should aim to build its strength and self-reliance, according to a government report during an annual meeting of parliament this month.

Li visited the southern province of Hunan from March 21-22 and hosted a forum on the development of advanced manufacturing, according to state radio.

He also visited companies such as CRRC, BYD and Lens Technology.

Source: Reuters

