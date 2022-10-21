China bourses allow more bond ETFs to be used as collateral for borrowing

BEIJING/SHANGHAI : China's main stock exchanges said on Friday they would allow more types of bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be used as collateral for borrowing, in a bid to promote ETF development, and meet investment needs.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said ETFs based on policy bank bonds would be allowed in the so-called collateralized REPO business starting next week.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in a separate statement that ETFs based on treasuries, local government bonds and policy bank bonds would be eligible in such financing activities.