Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China brokerage CITIC posts 3.6% rise in Q1 profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China brokerage CITIC posts 3.6% rise in Q1 profit

China brokerage CITIC posts 3.6% rise in Q1 profit

FILE PHOTO: A CITIC Securities logo is seen at a building where its branch is located in Beijing, China, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

27 Apr 2023 07:56PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 07:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/SHANGHAI : CITIC Securities Co, China's biggest brokerage, reported a 3.6 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, thanks to stronger investment returns as the economy recovers.   

Net profit in the January-March period rose to 5.4 billion yuan ($780.22 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's investment income surged 89.6 per cent year-on-year to 5.82 billion yuan in the first quarter this year.

Its net fee and commission income fell 10.8 per cent to 7.3 billion yuan, the filing showed.

CITIC shares in Hong Kong closed flat on Thursday at HK$16.28 prior to the results being announced, compared with a 0.42 per cent rise in the broader market.

($1 = 6.9211 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.