Why the buzz around investing in China is only getting louder amid US-led trade spats

HONG KONG: China is, once again, the hot topic in the world of business and finance.

A lot of the talk has been happening in the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong this week, with corporate executives making the rounds at forums exploring where investors are putting their money to work.

These include a finance symposium held on Wednesday (Mar 26) by the World Economic Forum (WEF), in collaboration with Hong Kong Clearing and Exchanges (HKEX) - one of the largest market operators in the world.

"When I went to World Economic Forum last year, people told me that China is ‘uninvestible’," said Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan in a fireside chat.

“This year, when I went to this forum, meeting the same fund managers … they are afraid that they have been missing out.”