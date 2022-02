BEIJING : China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that all countries should work together to jointly protect global energy security.

Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was responding to a question at a regular daily briefing on whether China would release energy reserves in response to Russia's attack in Ukraine, which has sent oil prices surging. [O/R]

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue)