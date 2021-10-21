China calls on energy-intensive industries to improve efficiency

BEIJING : China's government said on Thursday that energy-intensive industries such as steel, aluminium, cement and oil refining should ensure more than 30per cent of their production capacity meets tighter energy efficiency standards by 2025.

Mergers and restructuring in the steel, primary aluminium, cement and flat glass industries should be accelerated, said a joint statement from several government departments, published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commision.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly, editing by Timothy Heritage)