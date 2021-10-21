Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China calls on energy-intensive industries to improve efficiency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China calls on energy-intensive industries to improve efficiency

China calls on energy-intensive industries to improve efficiency

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing, China August 6, 2018. Picture taken August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

21 Oct 2021 08:24PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 08:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's government said on Thursday that energy-intensive industries such as steel, aluminium, cement and oil refining should ensure more than 30per cent of their production capacity meets tighter energy efficiency standards by 2025.

Mergers and restructuring in the steel, primary aluminium, cement and flat glass industries should be accelerated, said a joint statement from several government departments, published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commision.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us