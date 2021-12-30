China calls on state firms to cut energy consumption amid carbon peak goals

BEIJING : Chinese centrally owned state firms must cut their energy consumption per 10,000 yuan (US$1,570) of output value by 2025 to 15per cent below their 2020 levels, the state-asset regulator said on Thursday.

State-owned enterprises also have to reduce carbon dioxide emissions per 10,000 yuan of output value by 18per cent from 2020 levels, also by 2025, the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The regulator also said firms' installed proportion of renewable energy power generation should be raised to more than 50per cent, as part of China's target of having carbon emissions peak before 2030.

China, the world's biggest energy consumer, has called for energy-intensive industries like steel, aluminium, cement and oil refining to ensure more than 30per cent of their production capacity meets tighter energy-efficiency standards by 2025.

It cut its coal use to 56.8per cent of energy consumption at the end of 2020 from around 68per cent over the last decade and 57.7per cent a year earlier, while its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of economic growth fell 1per cent last year.

(US$1 = 6.3709 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)