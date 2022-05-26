China car sales up 34% in first three weeks of May vs month earlier - CPCA

SHANGHAI :Retail car sales in China jumped 34 per cent in the first three weeks of May from the same period a month earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.

But sales of passenger vehicles from May 1 to May 22 fell 16 per cent from the same period a year earlier to 780,000 units, the association said late on Wednesday.

The country's latest outbreak of COVID-19 is leading to falls in incomes, depressing car sales, the CPCA said.

The weekly sales data showed that China's auto market, the world's largest, had rebounded from a deep dive in April, when Shanghai and other cities were strictly locked down to control COVID-19, but also underscored how much further it needed to gain to get back to year-earlier sales levels.

China will strive to achieve reasonable economic growth in the second quarter and stem rising unemployment, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

China's policymakers have been in talks with automakers about extending costly subsidies for electric vehicles that were set to expire in 2022, aiming to keep a key market growing as the broader economy slows, Reuters reported earlier this month.

In a statement on Thursday, the CPCA said stimulus measures from local governments would provide only short-term support for the market. It urged the government to adopt a stronger policy to put the industry back on track for sustainable recovery.

Sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, backed by government subsidies, have been the fastest-growing segment of China's market, and an area where established global brands like General Motors and Volkswagen have trailed local brands by a wide margin.