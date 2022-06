SHANGHAI : Retail car sales in China jumped 54 per cent during June 6 to June 12 compared to the same period in May, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.

Sales of passenger vehicles in that period increased to 349,000 units, up 25 per cent from a year earlier, the association said on Wednesday.

CPCA has estimated June car sales could grow by 10 per cent to 20 per cent from the same month in 2021.