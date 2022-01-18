China car sector falling short of 'net zero' goals: Greenpeace

SHANGHAI: China's massive car sector is on track to bring its climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions to a peak by 2027 but on current trends, it is unlikely to meet the country's 2060 "net zero" target, environment group Greenpeace said on Tuesday (Jan 18).

The sector's total carbon emissions are likely to plateau at 1.75 billion tonnes, and will steadily drop 11 per cent by 2035, Greenpeace estimated in a research report.

But it will need to cut emissions by at least 20 per cent by 2035 if it is to stay on track towards net zero by 2060, Greenpeace said.

China needs to bring zero-emissions vehicle sales to 63 per cent by 2030 and 87 per cent by 2035 if it is to meet its targets, the environmental group estimated.

"The ideal response is for carmakers in China to completely phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030," said Bao Hang, project leader for Greenpeace Asia in Beijing.