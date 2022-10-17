China cbank fully rolls over medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged

SHANGHAI : China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month on Monday, matching market expectations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 500 billion yuan ($69.55 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.75 per cent from the previous operation.

With the same amount of such loans maturing on Monday, the operation resulted in no injection or withdrawal of medium-term liquidity on a net basis from the banking system.

Previously, the PBOC drained a net 200 billion yuan each in August and September.

In a poll of 27 market watchers conducted last week, all respondents forecast no change to the MLF rate, with the vast majority of them expecting a partial rollover.

The central bank also injected 2 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos while keeping the borrowing cost unchanged at 2.00 per cent, it said in an online statement.

The PBOC surprised markets in August by lowering both rates by 10 basis points to revive credit demand and support an economy hurt by COVID-19 shocks.

($1 = 7.1895 Chinese yuan)