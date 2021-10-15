Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China cbank official says spillover effect of Evergrande's debt woes controllable
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China cbank official says spillover effect of Evergrande's debt woes controllable

China cbank official says spillover effect of Evergrande's debt woes controllable

FILE PHOTO: A police officer instructs security personnel outside the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

15 Oct 2021 06:19PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 06:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The spillover effect of Evergrande's debt problems on the banking system is controllable and individual financial institutions' risk exposures are not big, a central bank official said on Friday.

Chinese authorities are urging Evergrande to step up asset disposals and the resumption of projects, Zou Lan, head of financial markets at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), also told a briefing.

Evergrande had blindly diversified and expanded its business, Zou added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us