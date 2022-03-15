Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China cbank renews medium-term loans, unexpectedly keeps rate unchanged
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China cbank renews medium-term loans, unexpectedly keeps rate unchanged

China cbank renews medium-term loans, unexpectedly keeps rate unchanged

FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival in Beijing, China April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

15 Mar 2022 09:37AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 09:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged on Tuesday, defying market expectations of imminent monetary policy easing to prop up the cooling economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 200 billion yuan ($31.44 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.85per cent from the previous operation.

But, as 100 billion yuan worth of MLF loans were maturing on Tuesday, the operation resulted in a net injection of 100 billion yuan in fresh funds into the banking system.

Twenty-nine out of the 49 traders and analysts, or 59per cent of all participants polled by Reuters, predicted a reduction to the one-year MLF rate.

The central bank also injected 10 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos to offset same amount of such loans due on the same day, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged at 2.1per cent, according to an online statement.

($1 = 6.3607 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us