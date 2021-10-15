Logo
China cbank rolls over maturing medium-term loans, rate unchanged
China cbank rolls over maturing medium-term loans, rate unchanged

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

15 Oct 2021 09:49AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 09:45AM)
SHANGHAI : China's central bank injected funds through medium-term loans into the financial system on Friday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 18th month in a row.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 500 billion yuan (US$77.66 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions steady at 2.95per cent from previous operations.

The cash injection effectively rolled over the same amount of maturing MLF loans due the same day, according to the statement.

The central bank also injected another 10 billion yuan worth of seven-day reverse repos into the banking system on the day, offseting same amount of the short-term liquidity tool set for Friday.

(US$1 = 6.4380 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

