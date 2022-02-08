Logo
China cenbank to exclude rental housing loans from management system
Business

FILE PHOTO: People walk inside the apartment compound Taoyuan Xindu Kongquecheng developed by China Fortune Land Development, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lusha Zhang
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
08 Feb 2022 03:31PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 03:31PM)
BEIJING : China's central bank will not include affordable rental housing loans in a management system for property loans by banks, it said on Tuesday, in a bid to support the rental housing market.

Financial institutions need to step up support for affordable rental housing, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

Since Jan. 1 last year, the PBOC has activated a concentrated management system for property loans, asking lenders to cap outstanding property loans and mortgages.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Zoey Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

