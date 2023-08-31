Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China cenbank: Mortgage rate to be lowered for first-home buyers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China cenbank: Mortgage rate to be lowered for first-home buyers

China cenbank: Mortgage rate to be lowered for first-home buyers

FILE PHOTO: A Vanke sign is seen above workers working at the construction site of a residential building in Dalian, Liaoning province, China September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo

31 Aug 2023 08:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's central bank and financial regulator on Thursday said they would lower the existing mortgage rate for first-home buyers from Sept. 25 to revive a property market that is struggling amid a debt crisis and liquidity crunch, they said in a statement.

Separately, the two organizations also said housing credit policy would be adjusted and optimized.

The downpayment ratio for first-home purchases should be no lower than 20 per cent, and no lower than 30 per cent for second-home purchases, according to another statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.