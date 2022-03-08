Logo
China cenbank to pay over 1 trln yuan in profit to govt this year
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

08 Mar 2022 07:51PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 07:51PM)
BEIJING : China's central bank said on Tuesday it will pay more than 1 trillion yuan ($158.31 billion) in profit to the central government this year.

The People's Bank of China will be among state financial institutions paying some of their profits, including arrears, to the government this year to help boost fiscal spending, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The payments will mainly fund tax relief and a rise in transfer payments to local governments - in a bid to support firms and stabilize employment, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

The profits come from its foreign exchange reserve operations in recent years, and the payments will be made on a monthly basis, with the central bank's balance sheet remaining stable, the central bank said.

The move reflects a coordination between monetary and fiscal policies to support the economy, it added.

($1 = 6.3167 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters

