China cenbank says it will better support small firms, stabilise property sector

BEIJING : China central bank said on Friday it would give better financial support to small firms and step up support for service sectors hurt by COVID-19, while stabilising the property sector.

The People's Bank of China will promote sound and healthy development of the property market based on a differentiated approach, it said in a statement on its website.

The central bank will continue to crack down on hyping of virtual currency trading, it added.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)