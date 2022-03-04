Logo
China cenbank says it will better support small firms, stabilise property sector
China cenbank says it will better support small firms, stabilise property sector

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

04 Mar 2022 07:02PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 07:02PM)
BEIJING : China central bank said on Friday it would give better financial support to small firms and step up support for service sectors hurt by COVID-19, while stabilising the property sector.

The People's Bank of China will promote sound and healthy development of the property market based on a differentiated approach, it said in a statement on its website.

The central bank will continue to crack down on hyping of virtual currency trading, it added.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

