Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China cenbank urges stepped-up efforts to support contact-intensive service sector
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China cenbank urges stepped-up efforts to support contact-intensive service sector

China cenbank urges stepped-up efforts to support contact-intensive service sector

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of Chinese central bank People's Bank of China (PBOC), April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

20 Apr 2022 09:44AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 09:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's central bank urged financial institutions to step up support for the contact-intensive service sector and small firms impacted by COVID-19, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also called for flexible adjustments to mortgage payment plans for home buyers impacted by COVID outbreaks, and vowed to keep property sector financing stable and orderly.

"The financial system must fully understand the urgency and importance of financial services for epidemic prevention and control, and for economic and social development," it said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us