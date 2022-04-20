China cenbank urges stepped-up efforts to support contact-intensive service sector

BEIJING : China's central bank urged financial institutions to step up support for the contact-intensive service sector and small firms impacted by COVID-19, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also called for flexible adjustments to mortgage payment plans for home buyers impacted by COVID outbreaks, and vowed to keep property sector financing stable and orderly.

"The financial system must fully understand the urgency and importance of financial services for epidemic prevention and control, and for economic and social development," it said.