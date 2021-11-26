Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China central bank allows set-up of credit scoring venture backed by Ant, state firms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China central bank allows set-up of credit scoring venture backed by Ant, state firms

China central bank allows set-up of credit scoring venture backed by Ant, state firms

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an Ant Group logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

26 Nov 2021 05:39PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 05:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's central bank said on Friday it had accepted the application to set up a personal credit-scoring joint venture backed by Alibaba's fintech affiliate Ant Group and other firms.

The new venture, named as Qiantang Credit Rating, will become the third personal credit scoring firm in China if officially approved by regulators.

Ant and the state-backed Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd would each own 35per cent of the venture, according a statement by the People's Bank of China (PBOC). Other state-backed partners, including Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, would hold 6.5per cent each.

(US$1 = 6.3901 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us