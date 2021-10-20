Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China central bank injects 100 billion yuan via reverse repos
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China central bank injects 100 billion yuan via reverse repos

China central bank injects 100 billion yuan via reverse repos

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

20 Oct 2021 09:39AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 09:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China's central bank increased its short-term fund injection on Wednesday (Oct 20) by offering 100 billion yuan (US$15.67 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) attributed the move to countering factors including tax payments and government bond issuance in order to keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample, it said in an online statement.

With 10 billion yuan worth of reverse repos maturing on Wednesday, the central bank injected 90 billion yuan on a net basis on the day.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

China finance

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us