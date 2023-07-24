Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China central bank issues draft rules on its data security management
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China central bank issues draft rules on its data security management

China central bank issues draft rules on its data security management

FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo/File Photo

24 Jul 2023 01:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's central bank issued draft rules on data security management for the bank's own operations on Monday, as Beijing tightens its grip on data usage and security amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns about privacy.

The People's Bank of China is soliciting public opinions on the draft guidelines through Aug. 24.

The central bank will establish a system of accountability for data security and also punitive measures for violations, seeking to manage all data processing activities, according to the rules.

Under the rules, the central bank's data collected within the country, if required by law, will be stored domestically, and data processors are banned from splitting or reducing the size of the data to avert official security checks when the data is exported.

Last July, China unveiled cross-border data review measures that require a security review for "important" offshore data transfers - a move that caused confusion and raised concerns among foreign financial firms operating in the country.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.