BEIJING : China's central bank will launch a relending quota worth 200 billion yuan ($31.39 billion) to support tech innovation, with interest rate of 1.75per cent, a central bank official said on Thursday.

China also plans to launch a 40 billion yuan relending quota for a pilot scheme on elderly care, Sun Guofeng, head of monetary policy department at the central bank, told a briefing.

($1 = 6.3708 Chinese yuan renminbi)

