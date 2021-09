BEIJING : China's central bank said on Monday that it has launched a currency settlement cooperation framework with Bank Indonesia from Sept 6 to deepen trade links and facilitate the direct settlement of the yuan and the Indonesian currency.

The People's Bank of China said the move was in line with a memorandum of understanding signed between the monetary authorities on Sept 30, 2020.

