BEIJING : China's central bank said on Friday it had cut rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) loans by 10 basis points effective Jan. 17.

In a response to Reuters questions, the People's Bank of China said it had lowered the overnight rate to 2.95per cent from 3.05per cent, the 7-day rate to 3.10per cent from 3.20per cent, and the 1-month rate to 3.45per cent from 3.55per cent.

