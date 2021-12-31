Logo
China central bank makes biggest weekly cash injection in two months
China central bank makes biggest weekly cash injection in two months

FILE PHOTO-An investor looks at a stock quotation board at a brokerage office in Beijing, China January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

31 Dec 2021 09:44AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 09:39AM)
SHANGHAI : China's central bank injected short-term funds through open market operations on Friday, bringing the weekly net cash support to the highest in two months.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it injected 100 billion yuan (US$15.7 billion) worth of seven-day reverse repos into the banking system to "maintain stable year-end liquidity", according to an online statement.

The fresh fund injection offset 10 billion yuan worth of such loans expiring on the same day. For the week, the PBOC injected 600 billion yuan on a net basis, booking the biggest liquidity support since late October.

(US$1 = 6.3691 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

