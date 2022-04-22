China central bank pledges to support economy amid crippling COVID-19 outbreak

BOAO, China: China's central bank chief pledged on Friday (Apr 22) to keep policy accommodative to support the slowing economy, with steps such as helping small firms and sectors hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, reinforcing expectations it will roll out more modest easing steps.

But Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), also underlined the need to maintain price stability amid high global inflationary pressure.

"China's monetary policy is accommodative and is in a comfortable range. We also stand ready to support small and medium-sized enterprises with more instruments, if needed," Yi said in a video speech to the annual Boao Forum for Asia.

"So with that outlook, certainly we have an accommodative monetary policy supporting our real economy throughout this year."

The comments came as a growing number of analysts cut their China growth forecasts due to extended COVID-19 lockdowns in many big cities, which have clogged highways and ports, stranded workers and shut factories.

With activity faltering, China watchers say more stimulus measures will be needed soon if the government wants to meet its 2022 growth target of around 5.5 per cent.

But they say the room to ease policy could be limited by worries it could fuel capital outflows and inflation. Moreover, traditional tools such as interest rate cuts may have only limited impact if consumers and businesses remain locked down.