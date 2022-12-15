Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China central bank renews medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged for 4th month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China central bank renews medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged for 4th month

China central bank renews medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged for 4th month

FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

15 Dec 2022 09:36AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2022 09:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping a interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight month on Thursday, largely matching market expectations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 650 billion yuan ($93.53 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.75 per cent from the previous operation.

In a poll of 24 market watchers conducted this week, 20 participants predicted the PBOC would keep the interest rate on the one-year MLF unchanged. The remaining four respondents expected a marginal rate cut.

With 500 billion yuan worth of MLF loans set to expire on the same day, the operation resulted in a net 150 billion yuan fresh fund injection into the banking system.

The central bank also injected 2 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos while keeping borrowing costs unchanged at 2.00 per cent, it said in an online statement.

The PBOC cut the amount of cash banks must set aside as reserves earlier this month to support an economy hurt by COVID-19 shocks.

($1 = 6.9498 Chinese yuan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.