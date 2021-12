BEIJING : China's central bank is expected to issue first batch of low-cost loans targeted at carbon emission reduction to financial institutions by year-end, state-owned Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with central bank governor Yi Gang.

The average interest rate of corporate loans is at 5per cent, a record low, Yi said.

