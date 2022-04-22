China central bank says to step up support to economy, maintain market stability

BEIJING : China's central bank said on Friday that it would step up support to the economy and maintain market stability, amid growing headwinds such as challenges from the Ukraine conflict and supply chain disruptions from domestic COVID curbs.

It will support the production and address supply bottlenecks of agricultural products, coal, oil and natural gas to keep overall prices stable, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

Authorities will maintain a prudent monetary policy and keep liquidity basically stable, it reiterated.