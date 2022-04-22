Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China central bank says to step up support to economy, maintain market stability
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China central bank says to step up support to economy, maintain market stability

China central bank says to step up support to economy, maintain market stability

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

22 Apr 2022 07:38PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 07:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's central bank said on Friday that it would step up support to the economy and maintain market stability, amid growing headwinds such as challenges from the Ukraine conflict and supply chain disruptions from domestic COVID curbs.

It will support the production and address supply bottlenecks of agricultural products, coal, oil and natural gas to keep overall prices stable, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

Authorities will maintain a prudent monetary policy and keep liquidity basically stable, it reiterated.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us