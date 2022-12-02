Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China central bank says to support growth, sees moderate inflation in 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China central bank says to support growth, sees moderate inflation in 2023

China central bank says to support growth, sees moderate inflation in 2023

FILE PHOTO: People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area, in Shanghai, China May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

02 Dec 2022 11:18AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 11:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's central bank will focus on supporting the slowing economy, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Friday, adding that domestic consumer inflation is likely to stay moderate in 2023.

The central bank's accommodative policy will help support China's economic recovery and employment, Yi said in a video speech to the Bank of Thailand-BIS conference in Bangkok.

"Our focus is growth right now," Yi said, adding that China's economic growth is slower than expected due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and other headwinds.

Yi said advanced and emerging-market economies should improve policy collaboration to cope with challenges facing the global economy.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.