Business

China central bank to step up policy implementation to support economy
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

02 Jun 2022 06:03PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 06:03PM)
BEIJING : China's central bank will strengthen the implementation of its prudent monetary policy and appropriately front load steps to support the economy, a vice governor of the bank said on Thursday.

The People's Bank of China will use various policy tools to step up liquidity injections to maintain ample liquidity in the economy, Pan Gongsheng told a news conference.

The central bank will stabilise economic growth, employment and prices, Pan said, adding that financial institutions should maintain prudence in their operations and prevent risks.

Source: Reuters

