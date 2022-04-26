Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China central bank to step up policy support for small firms hit by COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China central bank to step up policy support for small firms hit by COVID-19

China central bank to step up policy support for small firms hit by COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of Chinese central bank People's Bank of China (PBOC), April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

26 Apr 2022 09:52AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 10:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's central bank said on Tuesday (Apr 26) it will step up prudent monetary policy support to the real economy, especially to small firms hit by COVID-19, responding to a media question seeking comment on swings in the financial markets.

China will keep liquidity reasonably ample and boost healthy and stable development of the financial markets, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website in response to the question from bank publication Financial News.

The PBOC also said it will add 100 billion yuan (US$15.3 billion) in relending to support coal development and increase storage capacity.

 

 

 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

China COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us