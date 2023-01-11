Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China central bank steps up short-term liquidity injection ahead of long holiday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China central bank steps up short-term liquidity injection ahead of long holiday

China central bank steps up short-term liquidity injection ahead of long holiday

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of Chinese central bank People's Bank of China (PBOC), April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

11 Jan 2023 09:42AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 09:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's central bank ramped up a liquidity injection on Wednesday, offering fresh funds to the banking system for the first time this year to help meet seasonal cash demand before the long holidays.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 87 billion yuan ($12.84 billion) through reverse repurchase agreements in open market operations, including 65 billion yuan through seven-day tenor and another 22 billion yuan through 14-day tenor, according to an online statement.

The PBOC added that the move was to "maintain reasonably ample liquidity" in the banking system.

Market participants believed the higher cash injection was meant to help counteract higher cash demand ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holidays, which starts on Jan. 21 this year.

With 14 billion yuan worth of such reverse repos maturing on Wednesday, the central bank injected a net 71 billion yuan on the day, making the first daily net fund offering this year.

($1 = 6.7770 Chinese yuan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.