China central bank will auction two tranches of yuan bills in HK on Aug 20

BEIJING : China's central bank said on Monday it will auction two tranches of yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong on August 20, as part of efforts to improve the yield curve in the city for the Chinese currency.

The People's Bank of China will auction three-month bills worth 10 billion yuan (US$1.54 billion), and one-year bills worth 15 billion yuan, it said in a statement on its website.

(US$1 = 6.4748 Chinese yuan renminbi)

