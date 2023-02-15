Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China central bank: will encourage increased lending to private enterprises
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China central bank: will encourage increased lending to private enterprises

China central bank: will encourage increased lending to private enterprises

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

15 Feb 2023 06:15PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 06:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's central bank said on Wednesday it will encourage financial institutions to increase lending to private enterprises to support the economy, according to a statement released on its website.

The People's Bank of China will promote steady growth of loans to micro and small businesses and will strengthen financial support to rental housing, it said after an annual financial markets and credit policy work conference, which took place on Feb. 10.

"We will support the high-quality development of the real economy and actively prevent and control risks in key areas of the financial market," the central bank said.

Chinese banks have been gearing up to enhance credit support to prop up the economy after harsh COVID measures and a crisis in the property sector dragged China's growth in 2022 to one of its worst rates in nearly half a century.

The central bank will push platform companies' financial businesses to finish their overhaul and will support healthy development of the companies.

The central bank will orderly promote the two-way opening of the financial market and deepen opening up of bond and derivative markets, it said. The central bank also said it will promote launch of corporate bond management rules and revisions of note rules.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.