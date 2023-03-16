China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as it unveils Ernie Bot

BEIJING: Chinese search engine giant Baidu on Thursday (Mar 16) unveiled its much-anticipated artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Ernie Bot, giving the world a glimpse of what could be China's strongest rival to US research lab OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The popularity of ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft, has triggered a frenzied rush among Chinese tech giants and startups alike to develop a rival. Baidu jumped to the forefront of the race after saying early last month it was close to completing a chatbot using its AI-driven deep learning model, Ernie - short for "Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration".

The Ernie Bot introduction, in a presentation at Baidu headquarters in Beijing, comes two days after Alphabet Inc's Google unveiled a flurry of AI tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software. Microsoft is expected to make a similar announcement to Google later on Thursday.

"For sure we cannot say that it's perfect," said Baidu CEO Robin Li, presenting Ernie Bot. "So why are we unveiling it today? Because the market demands it."

But the limited presentation of Ernie Bot, restricted to brief, pre-recorded videos, failed to match market hopes and Baidu's Hong Kong-listed shares in the firm tumbled as much as 10 per cent before clawing back some ground.