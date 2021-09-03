China’s SMIC to invest US$8.87 billion for new chip plant in Shanghai

SMIC said it agreed to build a production line with monthly capacity of 100,000 wafers, each close to 31cm (12 inches) in the Lingang Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in the Pudong district of China's business hub.

The plan will focus on integrated circuit foundry and technology services on process nodes for 28-nanometres and above, backed by a joint venture majority-owned by SMIC.

The joint venture partner is the Lingang FTZ, and the company said it would seek other investors in the firm with registered capital of US$5.5 billion.

Other companies with plants in the zone are Contemporary Amperex Technology and Tesla.

SMIC is partly backed by China's state-affiliated chip fund.