SHANGHAI : Shares in Hua Hong Semiconductor, China's second largest chip foundry, opened up 13 per cent in its Shanghai debut on Monday, after the company raised $3 billion in China's biggest public offering so far this year.

Hua Hong shares opened at 58.88 yuan on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, 13 per cent higher than its offer price of 52 yuan ($7.25).

($1 = 7.1706 Chinese yuan renminbi)