Business

China CNOOC's Q3 revenue up 64per cent on higher prices, output

FILE PHOTO: Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong, China March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

28 Oct 2021 05:44PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 05:40PM)
SINGAPORE : China's offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd said on Thursday its unaudited third-quarter revenue grew 64per cent to 59.7 billion yuan (US$9.33 billion) on higher prices and output.

Realised oil prices jumped 64per cent to US$70.4 per barrel, while gas prices gained 21per cent to US$7.08 per thousand cubic feet.

Total net production rose 9.9per cent year on year to 144.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, with domestic output up 13per cent to 100 million boe, as the state major continued to prioritise domestic drilling under a state call to boost supply security.

The domestic output growth came mainly from the Caofeidian 6-4 and Luda 21-2 oilfields as well as its fast expanding onshore unconventional gas fields, the firm said.

Overseas output rose 3.2per cent year on year, reversing a 4.6per cent cut a year earlier.

Third-quarter capital spending rose nearly 14per cent to 20.94 billion yuan.

(US$1 = 6.3983 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

