Cold keeps China coal prices high, power crunch stokes factory inflation

BEIJING: China coal prices held near record highs on Thursday (Oct 14) as cold weather swept into the country's north and power plants stocked up on the fuel to ease an energy crunch that is fuelling unprecedented factory gate inflation.

A widening power crisis in China - caused by shortages of coal, record-high fuel prices and booming post-pandemic industrial demand as it shifts to greener fuels - has halted production at numerous factories including many supplying big global brands such as Apple Inc.

Soaring energy prices helped send the producer price index (PPI) its highest in at least 25 years in September, rising 10.7per cent year-on-year, official Chinese data on Thursday showed.

Cold winter weather is likely to worsen the situation.

China's National Meteorological Center on Wednesday forecast strong winds could knock the average temperature by as much as 14 degrees Celsius in large parts of the country this week.

The three northeastern provinces of Jilin, Heilongjiang and Liaoning - among the worst hit by the power shortages last month - and several regions in northern China including Inner Mongolia and Gansu, have started winter heating, which is mainly fuelled by coal, to cope with the colder-than-normal weather.

Beijing has taken a slew of measures to contain coal price rises including raising domestic coal output, rationing of power at factories and assuring energy supplies will be secured for winter heating season.

Earlier this week, China in its boldest step in a decades-long power sector reform said it would allow coal-fired power plants to pass on the high costs of generation to commercial and industrial end-users via market-driven electricity prices.