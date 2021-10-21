China coal futures skid on signs of govt intervention

BEIJING :China's thermal coal futures fell the maximum permitted 11per cent at the start of trade on Thursday, extending losses run up since Tuesday when Beijing signalled it might intervene to cool prices.

China's most-active thermal coal futures tumbled the limit-down amount at the open, to 1,587.4 yuan (US$248.28) per tonne. They are down almost 20per cent from the record high of 1,982 yuan per tonne touched on Tuesday, although year-to-date futures prices are still up more than threefold.

Coking coal and coke futures on Dalian Commodity exchange also extended losses. Dalian coking coal plunged 6.3per cent to 3,311 yuan a tonne and coke futures fell 2.6per cent to 4,056.5 yuan per tonne at 1130 Beijing time (0330 GMT).

Despite recent swings in coal prices, overall higher energy, labour and other costs are now expected to persist and be passed on to end-consumers, economists and analysts have said.

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Tuesday it was studying ways of intervening in high coal prices and would take all necessary steps to bring them into a reasonable range, after calling a meeting of key coal companies and the industry association.

Chinese law allows the State Council, the country's cabinet, and regional governments to limit profit rates and set price limits when prices for important goods or services rise sharply, the NDRC said. It vowed to crack down on any irregularities and maintain market order.

A shortage of coal, China's main fuel for power generation, has led to electricity rationing for industry in many Chinese regions and dented economic growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

China is the world's biggest producer and consumer of coal, its main power generation fuel, and has been increasing domestic output to meet demand.

The NDRC had said it would ensure coal mines operate at full capacity and aim to achieve at least 12 million tonnes per day of output.

It put the production rate at a 2021 high of over 11.6 million tonnes as of Oct. 18, up more than 1.2 million tonnes from late September after an all-out effort to boost supply that has included approvals for new coal mines.

Some major coal miners have vowed to boost output while capping prices and China's energy administration has urged power grid firms to maximise purchases of electricity from renewable sources.

China's securities regulator has asked futures exchanges to raise fees, restrict trading quotas and crack down on speculation in response to high coal prices.

The government took its boldest step in a decades of power sectors reform by allowing coal-fired power plants to pass on the high costs of generation to some end-users via market-driven electricity prices from Oct 15.

"The tariff rise was inadequate to make most coal-fired independent power producers profitable", Citi analysts said in a note to clients on Thursday.

However, China is not the only one trying to cool red-hot energy prices. Authorities from Beijing to Berlin are taking steps to try to deal with them to contain rising inflationary pressures that are putting at risk a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore's energy regulator said on Tuesday it would take rare pre-emptive measures to safeguard the nation's energy system while the German regulator on Wednesday cut federal power and gas grid earnings to help lower costs for consumers.

The heat in the market underlines the scale of the task facing world leaders, under pressure to map out plans to wean their economies off fossil fuels in preparation for COP26 U.N. summit climate talks that start on Oct. 31.

Beijing has been trying to reduce its reliance on polluting coal power in favour of cleaner wind, solar and hydro.

"We forecast that People's Republic of China coal-fired power generation would drop 86per cent from 4,658 million megawatt hour (MWh) in 2020 to 653 million MWh in 2060, substituted by output from cleaner energy power plants," the Citi analysts said.

(US$1 = 6.3936 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shivani Singh, Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)