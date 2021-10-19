China coal hits record high amid tight supplies

BEIJING: China coal prices hit a record high on Tuesday (Oct 19) buoyed by a widening power crunch and cold weather despite Beijing's efforts to bolster supply.

Thermal coal for January delivery, the most actively traded contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, hit a record high of 1,982 yuan per tonne.

Prices are up more than 260 per cent year to date.

With winter approaching temperatures in most central and eastern regions have been lower than normal in the past 10 days, data from China's National Meteorological Centre showed.

"Plunging temperatures across parts of China stoked fears that shortages in power are likely to increase over the coming northern hemisphere winter," ANZ analysts said in a note to clients.

Shortages of coal, high fuel prices and booming post-pandemic industrial demand have sparked widespread power shortages.

Power rationing has been in place in at least 17 of mainland China's more than 30 regions since September, forcing some factories to suspend production, disrupting supply chains and adding to factory gate inflation concerns.