BEIJING : Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.63 per cent at the end of 2022, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday.

The outstanding bad loans totaled 3 trillion yuan ($438.3 billion) by the end of last year, falling by 8.3 billion yuan from the end of third quarter of 2022, the regulator said.

($1 = 6.8445 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has been corrected to change comparative period to 2022, not 2020, in paragraph 2.)