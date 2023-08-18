Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China commercial banks post slower profit growth in H1 - regulator
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China commercial banks post slower profit growth in H1 - regulator

18 Aug 2023 04:58PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2023 05:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :Net profits grew more slowly at China's commercial banks in the first half of the year, data from the regulator showed, underlying margin pressure facing lenders amid a faltering economy.

The banks' net profits were up 2.6 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, the National Financial Regulatory Administration said on its website on Friday.

The growth rate was 4.5 per centage points lower than the same period last year, the regulator said.

Chinese banks have been lowering lending rates in response to the government's call to boost credit support to the slowing economy, while credit demand remained weak.

Commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio was 1.62 per cent at the end of the second quarter this year, remaining flat compared to the end of the first quarter, the regulator said.

Commercial banks' capital adequacy ratio was 14.66 per cent at the end of second quarter, down 0.2 per centage points compared to the end of first quarter, it said.

China's central bank said in a monetary policy implementation report on Thursday that banks need to maintain a proper level of profit and net interest margins to ensure sustainability in supporting the real economy.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.