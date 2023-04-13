Logo
Business

China concerned about Japan's plan to curb chipmaking gear exports
Business

China concerned about Japan's plan to curb chipmaking gear exports

China concerned about Japan's plan to curb chipmaking gear exports

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

13 Apr 2023 11:57AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 12:10PM)
BEIJING :China is highly concerned about Japan's plan to put export curbs on 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Wang Shouwen, a Chinese vice commerce minister, said.

The comments were made on Wednesday during a meeting with Japan's ambassador, Hideo Tarumi, in Beijing. 

In a commerce ministry statement on Thursday, Wang urged Japan to follow World Trade Organization rules to maintain stability of global supply chains.

Japan recently said it would restrict the chip equipment exports, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

The two officials also exchanged views on a number of hot-button topics, including the arrest of Japanese nationals in China, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the lifting of import restrictions on Japanese-made food as soon as possible.

Source: Reuters

