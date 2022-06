Chinese regulators are concluding yearlong probes into Didi Global Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, and Kanzhun Ltd, and preparing as early as this week to lift a ban on their adding new users, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-to-conclude-didi-cybersecurity-probe-lift-ban-on-new-users-11654501320?mod=latest_headlines on Monday.

Didi, Full Truck, and Kanzhun did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.