Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Construction Bank H1 profit up 3.36%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Construction Bank H1 profit up 3.36%

China Construction Bank H1 profit up 3.36%

FILE PHOTO: China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) logo is seen on its headquarters in Beijing, China, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

23 Aug 2023 06:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/SHANGHAI : China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the first of the country's Big Five lenders to report half-year results this week, posted a 3.36 per cent rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday. China's second-biggest lender by assets saw profits rise to 167.34 billion yuan ($22.95 billion), a filing by the bank showed.

Chinese lenders are under pressure from Beijing to provide national services to boost the faltering economy, squeezing their profits.

The bank's net interest margin - a key gauge of profitability - stood at 1.79 per cent at end-June, down from 1.83 per cent at the end of March.

"China is in a critical period of economic recovery and industrial upgrading, domestic demand is still insufficient, and the foundation for economic recovery still needs to be consolidated," CCB said in the filing.

The bank said it will continue to fulfill the responsibilities of a major state bank and provide strong financial support for the real economy for the rest of this year.

CCB's non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.37 per cent at the end of the second quarter, down from 1.38 per cent at the end of March, the filing showed.

($1 = 7.2901 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.