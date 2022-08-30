China Construction Bank posts 5.44% rise in H1 profit

BEIJING : China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country's second-biggest lender by assets, reported a 5.44 per cent rise in first-half net profit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit rose to 161.6 billion yuan ($23.43 billion) in the six months through June, from 153.3 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

The data implies a second-quarter net profit of 73 billion yuan, up 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

($1 = 6.8982 Chinese yuan renminbi)