Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Construction Bank posts 5.44% rise in H1 profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Construction Bank posts 5.44% rise in H1 profit

China Construction Bank posts 5.44% rise in H1 profit

FILE PHOTO: China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) logo is seen on its headquarters in Beijing, China, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

30 Aug 2022 07:39PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 07:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country's second-biggest lender by assets, reported a 5.44 per cent rise in first-half net profit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit rose to 161.6 billion yuan ($23.43 billion) in the six months through June, from 153.3 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

The data implies a second-quarter net profit of 73 billion yuan, up 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

($1 = 6.8982 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.