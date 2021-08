BEIJING : China Construction Bank, country's second-largest lender by assets, said its net interest margin will be narrower in the second half of 2021.

The margin, a key profitability indicator, will stabilise at a reasonable level in 2022, CCB's chief financial officer Zhang Yi told a virtual media briefing on Monday.

